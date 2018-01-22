A MAN was robbed by two thugs after withdrawing money from a cashpoint.

The man, who is aged in his 50s, suffered injuries to his face during the terrifying ordeal, which took place in an alleyway off Pier Avenue, Clacton, on Saturday.

The victim is believed to have withdrawn more than £100 from the cashpoint outside the Magdalen Green Post Office at about 12.15am.

He was then robbed in an alleyway off Pier Avenue shortly afterwards.

Clacton councillor Mohammad Khan, who runs the post office, said: “I didn’t know anything about the incident, but it is concerning to hear that something like this has happened.

“This is serious and we must do everything we can to protect the public using such facilities.

“I would urge everyone who uses a cashpoint at night to be aware of their surroundings.

“I would also like the district council to install CCTV cameras in the area and for more police patrols. This area of Old Road can be busy at night.

“The man has my deepest sympathies and I hope he makes a quick recovery.”

Clacton councillor Mohammad Khan wants more police patrols in the Old Road area

Last year, Mr Khan wrestled a knife out of the hands of a suspected armed robber after a blade was held to his throat in the shop.

Mr Khan grabbed the knife and managed to take it from the suspect who then fled on foot towards Magdalen Road.

The Ukip councillor, who has run the store for 11 years, was left with cuts to both his hands.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses to come forward following the robbery on Saturday.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are appealing for information after a man was robbed in Clacton.

“The victim, a man in his 50s, had just withdrawn money from ATM in Magdalen Road.

“He was approached by two men as he walked through an alleyway near Barnes House in Pier Avenue, who assaulted him and stole a sum of cash.

“He suffered injuries to his face.”

Witnesses to the robbery in Pier Avenue on Saturday are asked to call Det Sgt Dan Jeffries at Clacton CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/8712/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.