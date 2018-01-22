A MAINTENANCE company has told residents of A12 closures this week.

Kier Maintenance will be completing resurfacing works on behalf of Highways England.

The work will be over five nights, from 8pm until 6am.

It started yesterday (Monday) with a full closure of the A12 northbound between junctions 27 and 29.

Work will then move to the A12 junctions 29 to 30, starting on Friday, January 26.

A full northbound closure will be in place, the work will last one night. The closure will finish close to the Shell garage, Langham.

Access to Park Lane will not be affected.

There will also be resurfacing works on the A12 southbound between junction 27 at Spring Lane and junction 30, Stratford St Mary.

Work to resurface sections of the southbound carriageway will start on Monday, January 29, for five nights, with working hours of 8pm to 6am.

There will be a full closure in place on the southbound carriageway.

Traffic will be diverted via A1232 and A133.

The diversion route for the A12 northbound will be leaving the road at junction 27, taking the A133 Cymbeline Way towards Colchester, then take the A1232 Ipswich Road, and then re-join the A12 at junction 29.

The diversion route for the A12 northbound between junctions 29 and 30 will be to leave the A12 at junction 29, take the A1232 Ipswich Road towards Colchester, turn left onto the A133 St Andrews Avenue, left onto A137 Harwich road before joining the A14 at junction 56 Wherstead.

The A12 southbound diversion will be to leave the A12 at junction 29, take the A1232 Ipswich Road, the A133 Cymbeline Way towards the A12, then re-join the A12 at junction 27.