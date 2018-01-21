POLICE have discovered 200 cannabis plants growing in a village house.

The Tendring Community Policing Team discovered the haul of plants at a property in St Osyth earlier this morning.

It came after police had received a tip off from the public.

PC Sam Harris, who led the operation, said: “This is a significant find and will undoubtedly disrupt criminal activity in Tendring.

"If you have information or suspect someone in your community is growing or dealing drugs then please contact us and we will act on it.”