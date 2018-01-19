CANDIDATES that have been nominated to contest a vacant seat on the St Pauls Ward of Tendring Council have been revealed.

The seven candidates are Stephen Andrews (Independent); Robert Cockroft (Green); William Hones (Independent); Sue Honeywood (Con); Rosie-Roella Kevlin (Lab); Keith Pitkin (Lib Dem) and Mike Vaughan-Chatfield (UKIP).

Following the resignation of Jack Parsons the seat is now vacant and a poll will be held on Thursday, February 15 between 7am and 10pm.

For the by-election there will be two polling stations in Clacton.

One will be based at Pauls Church Hall on Church Road and one at Holland Park Primary School on Holland Road.

For further information contact Tendring Council's Electoral Services Team on 01255 686566.