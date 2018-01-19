A FIREFIGHTER braved the shave to raise hundreds of pounds for a cancer charity.

Clacton crew manager Darren Tappenden shaved his head to earlier this month and has raise more than £800 for Cancer Research UK.

He decided to do his bit to fight the disease after dad Ed was diagnosed with bladder, lung and kidney cancer last year.

Darren said goodbye to his locks at Clacton fire station,on St John’s Road.

His JustGiving page has already smashed his initial target of £500 and Darren hopes donations will continue to flood in.

He said: “Thank you to everyone who has already supported me – both myself and my dad are taken aback by your generosity.

“What was a silly idea to raise a few pounds has become something I’m very proud of, but without your donations that wouldn’t be the case.

“Naturally, I can personally appreciate how important Cancer Research UK is, but I’m so glad that others have recognised what a worthy cause it is.”

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/darren-tappenden.