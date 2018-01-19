A TEACHER will rub shoulders with the great and the good in the corridors of power after being chosen to take part in special training sessions at the Houses of Parliament.

Andrew Oldershaw, learning director for humanities at Clacton Coastal Academy, was chosen from more than 170 hopefuls to attend the three-day event.

More than 700 teachers from across the country have joined the training programme since it was launched in 2006.

The sessions are designed to give teachers an in-depth understanding of how the Houses of Commons and Lords work.

Andrew will get the chance to quiz House of Commons Speaker John Bercow and Lord Fowler, who is the current Speaker in the Lords.

Clacton MP Giles Watling said he was delighted Andrew is getting the chance to hear from politicians of all parties about their work.

He said: “Teachers have so many opportunities to engage young people with Parliament and democracy and having met many of the students at Clacton Coastal Academy, I am well aware of their passion for politics.

“I know they will benefit from Andrew’s experience and time in Parliament.”