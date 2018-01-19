THE resignation of the medical director of the ambulance trust has been announced just days after a whistleblower claimed 20 people died due to delayed ambulances.

Mark Patten is leaving his role at the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust after handing in his resignation in November.

He said: “It is a personal decision to return to full-time clinical work at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, and I wish all at EEAST the very best in the future.”

Deputy medical director Dr Tom Davis is set to lead the directorate from the beginning of February.

The trust’s chief executive Robert Morton said he has “helped place ever-more emphasis on the patient journey” and thanked Mark for his leadership and “massive contribution” to patient care.

Labour MP Clive Lewis told the House of Commons he was contacted by a whistleblower who blamed the deaths on a decision at the East of England Ambulance Service to delay moving into its highest state of emergency. He said a senior operational manager wanted to move the service to its so-called REAP 4 – The Resource Escalation Action Plan - status on December 19, but the decision was not taken until December 31. Mr Lewis said 20 people died in the mean time as a result of ambulances being delayed.

Marie Norris, 81, died at her home in Abbigail Gardens, Clacton, after waiting almost four hours for an ambulance to arrive on January 2.

She called 999 complaining of chest pains, but by the time paramedics arrived, she was already dead.