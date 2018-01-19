A SENIOR police officer has been found to have committed misconduct for throwing a stress ball at a colleague.

Essex Police’s Deputy Chief Constable Matthew Horne was also found to have breached standards of behaviour by pushing another officer and launching a foul-mouthed tirade over the performance of the force control room.

Mr Horne had denied the three allegations, but a panel sitting at Chelmsford Civic Centre found his actions to be proven.

The swearing incident happened in June 2015 when Mr Horne was Assistant Chief Constable and had visited the force control room and was disappointed at the number of unallocated domestic violence incidents.

He then walked out and saw Det Chief Supt Glenn Maleary who was in charge of the control room.

Mr Horne then swore at him several times and warned him he must improve his performance.

During the hearing, Mr Horne said he did remember the conversation and admitted he may have sworn but said the conversation was “never significant” and he was more focused on what needed to be done to help the public.

Mr Maleary said he regretted not arresting Mr Horne for a public order offence after the incident and said he thought it was going to end up with him being assaulted.

Mr Horne has also been found to have pushed and thrown a stress ball at Chief Superintendent Carl O’Malley in two separate incidents between May 2015 and October 2016.

He said he had no recollection of either incident, but both were witnessed by former Assistant Chief Constable Maurice Mason who has since retired from the force.

On both occasions, all three men were having a meeting about police business, and Mr Horne pushed Mr O’Malley causing him to fall backwards onto a desk and threw a stress ball at him which hit him in the throat and left a red mark.

Mr Mason described both the incidents as odd and out of character for Mr Horne.

His behaviour is said to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in the areas of authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct.

A special case hearing will be held to determine what sanction will be applied but Mr Horne will not lose his job because gross misconduct was not proven.

The panel, chaired by Dorian Lovell-Pank QC, recommended Mr Horne faces "management action".

Mr Horne, who has worked on police operations including the Leveson Inquiry and the royal wedding between Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, has been on secondment since last year at the National Crime Agency as deputy director general.

Nobody involved in the case made official complaints but the incidents arose in an employment tribunal against Essex Police which was eventually dismissed.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We note the findings of the panel.

"A further hearing will be held in public in due course in order that the Chief Constable, as appropriate authority, can decide on what sanction will be applied.

"Those sanctions include management action, written warning, final written warning and do not include dismissal.



"These events happened over two years ago, since when Essex Police has been inspected on ethical conduct and leadership by Her Majesty’s Inspectors who found that “… leaders are aware of the importance of an ethical approach and act as ethical role models.”

"We will reflect carefully on the detailed panel findings and will of course look to ensure that any wider learning for the force is taken on board.”

Roger Hirst, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, said: “The vast majority of Essex Police officers and staff behave with exceptional professionalism.

"However it is important that if an issue or complaint is raised in relation to any police officer, regardless of their seniority or rank, then the public and police colleagues need to be confident that those issues will be fully and fairly investigated.

"While I am unable to comment on the particulars of this case, I am assured that all of the correct processes are being followed and that the hearing has been heard in an open, transparent and independent way.”