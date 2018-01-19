THE big clear-up continues across Tendring today as teams remove the remains of debris left by gale-force winds.

Tendring Council said more than 30 trees were blown over or damaged just on its sites, with many more affected on private land.

There were no new reports of problems overnight.

Council spokesman Nigel Brown said: "It is very much a case of going round and finishing off the job that began at first light yesterday and carried on throughout the day,” he said.

More tree damage in Holland-on-Sea

“The priority was given to those areas where roads were either blocked or partially blocked so that we could help to keep traffic moving smoothly.

“There was a bit of a backlog by the end of the day and we appreciate people being patient as we get round to removing the rest of the debris.

“Our teams worked extremely hard and fortunately we were not hit as hard as some other parts of East Anglia and there was less disruption.”

Part of the roof of the Sheldrake pub in Jaywick was blown off in the gales.

Low Road, Dovercourt

A chimney at the Shannon guesthouse in Clacton's Agate Road was also damaged in the high winds.

Scaffolding at a building site in Mistley was also brought down in the storm and a large tree was brought down in New Road in the village.