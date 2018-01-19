A DRIVER from Weeley has been banned from the roads after being arrested during Essex Police's Christmas drink driving campaign.

Christopher Hunn, 36, of Thorpe Road, was arrested in Church Road, Brightlingsea, shortly before 1.10am on December 3.

He has now been disqualified from driving for 42 months and has been ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for drink driving.

Essex Police said 148 people were arrested during the month-long campaign which ran from December 1 to January 1, 2018.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are issuing the images and details of all those arrested during the campaign who have been convicted of a drink or drug driving offence to act as a deterrent to people considering doing the same."