IT could be a winning year for the team behind Ethel and Ernest who have been nominated for four British Animation Awards.

The 94-minute film which tells the emotional story of Snowman creator Raymond Briggs' parents will compete for Best Long Form, Best Craft, Best Sound and Best Voice for Vera star Brenda Blethyn who is Ethel.

On hearing the news, she tweeted: "Wonderful news. Bravo Roger Mainwood", referring to the Wivenhoe writer and director.

He said: "We're leading the pack with the most nominations this year so we have high hopes for coming away with at least some prizes.

"I've been nominated for British Animation Awards in previous years but this is the first time it's had such impact.

"We're very pleased for Brenda who's really excited. Everyone is happy at Lupus Films who made Ethel and Ernest and also has We're Going on a Bear Hunt nominated in the same category so it's almost like we're competing against ourselves."

Brenda Blethyn at the premiere in October 2016. Picture: Mike Marsland

Ethel and Ernest Briggs are brought to life through the voices of Blethyn, Jim Broadbent and Luke Treadaway with a musical score by Carl Davis and an original song written by Paul McCartney.

Working with the Golden Globe-winning actress was wonderful, Roger said, as she fitted the part perfectly.

"In interviews Brenda has said how much she identifies with Ethel because the Briggs family was very much like her own," Roger said.

"She's also wonderfully down to earth, just like Ethel, and has been incredibly supportive.

"You get the feeling when you speak to her that she believed in the project from the start."

Given the animation's humbling success, it is ironic the person whose family inspired it had initially been reluctant to see it made.

It was a matter of trust, Roger explained, as the story being told is such a personal one.

Next week Roger plans to visit Mr Briggs, who is equally delighted, and celebrate his 84th birthday today.

Dynamic duo Roger and Raymond. Picture: Mike Marsland

In terms of prestige, the British Animation Awards "brings together the best talent" across the industry with a 22-year history.

He said: "Hopefully if we win, it will be another feather in our cap and will help us get more films off the ground.

"Lupus films are all hand-drawn so we're proud to promote this style of animation and keep it going.

"There's been quite a renaissance of it in recent years, especially in Europe and Japan with the Manga genre of animation.

"The reception from Ethel and Ernest proves there's still an appetite for it."

The awards will take place on March 15 at the BFI Southbank, in London.