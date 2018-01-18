A WHISTLEBLOWER has claimed 20 people died due to delayed ambulances during a 12 day period this winter.

Labour MP Clive Lewis told the House of Commons he was contacted by a whistleblower who blamed the deaths on a decision at the East of England Ambulance Service to delay moving into its highest state of emergency.

He said a senior operational manager wanted to move the service to its so-called REAP 4 – the Resource Escalation Action Plan - status on December 19 but the decision was not taken until December 31.

Marie Norris, 81, died at her home in Abbigail Gardens, Clacton, after waiting almost four hours for an ambulance to arrive on January 2.

She called 999 complaining of chest pains but by the time paramedics arrived, she was already dead.

Raising a point of order with speaker John Bercow, Norwich South MP Mr Lewis said: “I hope to get your advice on an exceptionally serious issue that’s been brought to me by a whistleblower in my constituency relating to the East of England Ambulance Service.

“It has been put to me the service became critically overstretched due to high demand on December 19 and at that point senior operational managers wanted to move to REAP 4, the highest state of emergency, and seek mutual aid, most likely from the armed forces.

“However, that decision was not taken until December 31, some 12 days later, and even then aid was not requested by senior management.

“I’ve been informed during this period 20 people died in incidents where ambulances arrived late.

“If true, this raises serious questions for both the trust and the Government as to why REAP 4 was not declared and no aid sought, what potentially avoidable deaths resulted from those decisions, and above all, how we avoid that ever happening again.

“Given that this is quite literally a matter of life and death, can you advise me on how I may urgently seek answers to those questions from the Secretary of State for Health?”

Mr Bercow suggested Mr Lewis should table questions to the Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

A spokesman for the ambulance trust said: “We recognise some people experienced a delay in their care over the festive period and we, along with the wider healthcare system, experienced significant pressure.

“We always monitor our demand and capacity and take necessary actions to protect patients, working closely with NHS Improvement and NHS England. The trust has a robust internal process and we are investigating appropriately.

“Since Christmas we have responded to in excess of 50,000 patients. Of those, less than 0.2 percent of patients have experienced a significant delay.”

The ambulance service usually responds to about 3,000 calls a day, but it received more than 4,200 calls on the day that Mrs Norris died.

Clacton MP Clacton Giles Watling has called for a public inquiry into the death of Mrs Norris and an investigation is currently underway by the ambulance service.

Mr Watling added: “This and other extremely distressing cases are under investigation.

“I would not want to prejudge any forthcoming report, but it must be said that if the trust had the ability to call for further help when under great pressure, the question must be asked why they did not.

“I sincerely hope we get an answer so that these circumstances never happen again.”