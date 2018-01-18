A MOTHER who has spent the last 16 years raising cash for youngsters with rare conditions is embarking on her next fundraising venture.

Marion Knight, owner and founder of Essex Hands which offers impartial advice and guidance to existing charities, has been raising cash for children in the Clacton area with the help of the Royal Hotel.

The mother-of-one started her fundraising campaign 16 years ago when her son, Michael was just two-years-old.

Last year she dedicated the cash to Stanley Newman, five, who suffers from a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy.

About £4,000 was raised through Marion’s fundraisers, which will be used to help pay for Stanley’s Oasis, a state-of-the-art level, accessible garden with a hydrotherapy tub to relieve him of the symptoms which include tightened muscles.

Every year she picks a different cause to support and organises a whole host of events held at the Royal.

Cash raised at the events, through raffles and donation buckets, is then used to pay for medical bills or specialist equipment for the youngster.

From June 2018, Marion will be helping to support little Iyla Harvey and is hoping to raise £8,000 for her.

The four-year-old has a rare genetic disorder called Wolf Hirschhorn Syndrome and is unable to walk or talk.

She also suffers from a whole host of health conditions, including osteoporosis and scoliosis.

The money will go towards making memories with little Iyla, such as holidays, as her future is uncertain.

Marion, who lives in Clacton, said: “We are hoping to raise £8,000 to get a hydrotherapy tub for Iyla.

“It’s my way of saying thank-you.

“I received help when my son was younger to make sure he grew up a strong young man.

“And for the people that don’t know, Essex Hands is here. “ Marion will continue raising funds for Stanley until June when the baton will be handed over and the cash raised throughout the next 12 months will go to Iyla.

Iya’s mum Chloe Bradwell said: “We’re hoping to meet up with Marion next month.

“It’s so nice for someone we don’t know to help her.

“We’re so excited for the next year of fundraising and we’re just so grateful.”