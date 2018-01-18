RADIO 4 presenter Jenni Murray discusses the history of Britain through the achievements of 21 women whose lives have helped shape the nation.

The popular broadcaster celebrated three decades at the helm of Woman's Hour last year.

She is a regular newspaper and magazine contributor and the author of several books, including Memoirs Of A Not So Dutiful Daughter and A History of Britain In 21 Women.

Jenni said: "Britain has been defined by its conflicts, its conquests, its men and its monarchs.

"To say that it’s high time that it was defined by its women falls some way short of an understatement."

Her talk looks at a host of extraordinary women from Boudicca to Elizabeth I, Jane Austen to Mary Quant, Emmeline Pankhurst to Margaret Thatcher, and Nancy Astor to Nicola Sturgeon.

She sheds light on their place in British history, reinvigorating the stories behind the famous names and revealing the fascinating tales behind those less familiar.

Jenni is the special guest of Clacton Arts and Literary Society at the Princes Theatre on Monday, January 29, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 to non-members on the door from 7.15pm.