A CHIMNEY was destroyed in the strong winds this morning.

It came down from a house in London Road, Stanway.

The fire service's control teams and firefighters across Essex had dealt with around 50 weather related incidents between 4.30am and 9.30am today.

They said: "Many of the calls have required our attendance after structures were damaged and trees and overhead cables had been brought down which has left the area unsafe"

At about 5.51am an eight metre tree blocked the road in Swan Street, Sible Hedingham.

The tree was brought down and took the power cables with it.

Firefighters worked with Essex Highways to remove the tree and UK Power Networks to ensure the power cables were safe.

At about 8.03am a chimney collapsed in Agate Road, Clacton.

Firefighters confirmed it was no longer safe for the residents to stay in their home and assisted in making the scene safe.

A tree fell on a car in Mersea Road, Colchester

Here's the latest from UK Power Networks

"Engineers have restored power to 100,200 homes in the East of England today after winds of over 70mph damaged trees and overhead power lines, particularly across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.

"There are currently 47,000 properties without power and we have additional engineers working to restore them as quickly and safely as possible.

"There are 6,380 homes in Essex without power."

Elsewhere in Essex:

In Mistley, a huge section of scaffolding put up as 31 new homes are built at the site of the secret bunker near Furze hill was left hanging over the road.

The lane to the village hall and field was closed off for safety.

Resident Jo Hinson, said: "I saw it when walking to work about 9am.

"I thought it looked dangerous.

"They have it all taped off and they are not letting anyone through.

New Road in the village was also blocked after a tree fell down taking a phone cable with it.

Kayley Bartlett from Mistley said: "New Road was blocked by a fallen tree that had taken down a phone cable.”

Meanwhile in Halstead...

A PASSENGER train struck a tree as high winds caused havoc across Halstead and the surrounding villages.

The 5.30am train from Sudbury to Marks Tey collided with the tree close to Chappel and Wakes Colne Railway Station yesterday. Fortunately no passengers were hurt although the train was badly damaged.

Speaking as the Gazette went to press a spokesman said: “The line will be closed until the tree is removed and the extent of the damage to the train is understood.

“It may be the train will need to be removed and taken away for repairs.

“We don’t yet know when the line will reopen but we are advising all passengers to check before they travel.”

Hedingham Omnibuses cancelled some services and others were delayed. Around Halstead 1,472 homes were left without power which were among the more than 4,000 across the Braintree district.

Some shops, schools and GP surgeries around the county had to close and residents in Halstead, Gosfield, Sible Hedingham and Little Maplestead suffered low water pressure as a result of the high winds which Anglian Water engineers worked to fix.

Update 1pm: A message from UK Power Networks

"UK Power Networks engineers have restored power to more than 130,000 properties in the East of England today.

"2,700 homes in Essex are still without power."

*Road closure*



London Road, Stanway between New Farm Road and Lucy Lane South.



This is due to @ECFRS dealing with a unsafe structure. This shouldn't be for too long, will let you know when clear. — SC Wayne David (@SCWayneDavid) January 18, 2018

