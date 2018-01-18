PART of a roof was blown off a pub in Jaywick by gale-force winds.

The storm left a trail of destruction across north Essex on Thursday morning.

A large section of the roof off The Sheldrake pub, in Meadow Way, Jaywick, was blown into the street below.

Firefighters dealing with the wreckage at the Sheldrake pub

One Meadow Way resident said: "My bungalow backs on to fields and it was incredibly windy - I woke three or four times because of the sound of the wind.

"Everything in the garden, all the pots, had been blown about."

Police report more than 70 trees have been brought down by the gales, including one outside Frinton train station.

Meanwhile, damage to overhead power cables blocked lines between Colchester and Ipswich.

Tendring Council says staff have been working hard to clear up debris after the coastline took a battering in the high winds.

Seven teams were out and about from early morning tackling trees and branches brought down overnight.

The priority was given to incidents where roads were blocked or partially blocked.

Spokesman Nigel Brown said it was a busy morning.

“Our teams were out before first light and by 11am there were reports of problems concerning 27 trees on land we are responsible for across the district,” he said.

“It was mainly in the Clacton area but there were also issues in the Frinton and Walton area and Mistley.

“We will get round as quickly as we can to clear up but ask people to be patient.”

Essex Fire and Rescue Service also asked the council to go to the Shannon guesthouse in Agate Road, Clacton.

A chimney collapsed into the building around 7.20am and it was inspected as a dangerous structure.

“The owners were unable to stay in the property and have moved into another guesthouse just down the road,” said Mr Brown.

“A member of staff from the council escorted them back into the building to retrieve important items that they needed to take with them.”

There were also reports of missing greenhouses, fence panels and trampolines being blown out of gardens.