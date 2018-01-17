A SECOND World War veteran who slogged from the beaches of Normandy through to the war-torn streets of Germany has been presented with France’s highest honour.

Tony Rampling, 93, served as part of the Reconnaissance Regiment, landing on Gold Beach during D-Day, aged just 20.

As he pursued the retreating Nazi forces through occupied France and Germany, he was confronted by the very worst of humanity.

Mr Rampling, from Great Bentley, was involved in fighting at the Falaise Gap, where an entire German army was surrounded.

“Ten thousand Germans were killed and 50,000 were taken prisoner,” he said.

“The roads were filled with the carnage of destroyed vehicles and dead soldiers lay in the sun, decomposing alongside dead horses.

“The stench was intolerable – there were thousands.

“It is said pilots in planes flying above at 10,000ft complained of the stench.”

Mr Rampling operated a light machine gun atop an armoured car.

“We had the Jerries on the run and we chased them through Belgium – our regiment was 65 miles ahead,” he said.

“They left snipers behind to slow us down.

“At one point I was in the leading armoured car. Two Jerries were spotted ahead and they ran into a cutting.

“I thought they would surrender, but they started firing at us and I had to drop my sights.”

“I hoped only to wound them.”

After fierce fighting in Belgium, Mr Rampling was moved to a tank regiment until the war’s end – most of his original regiment were killed.

His first commanding officer Sir William Mount, former Prime Minister David Cameron’s grandfather, was wounded on the first day of the Normandy landings.

Mr Rampling ended up in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, where he and his unit took over a baron’s castle.

“We turfed a baron out and parked a row of tanks on his driveway,” he said.

“We slept in his castle and he had a stable of horses, which I spent the next two months riding.”

That was the highest comfort the embattled veteran would ever experience during the war, with the majority of his time spent unwashed and sleeping in uncovered trenches.

He was flown back home in 1945 with pneumonia and a collapsed lung, spending 18 months in six different hospitals.

He recovered and started a fruit and vegetable business in Clacton.

But the horrors of the war never left him and it was 25 years before he ever spoke of what he witnessed.

Sue Rampling, his wife of 52 years, said: “He would have terrible nightmares, he would wake up in the night screaming and fighting something that wasn’t there.

“Two of his best friends were blown to bits in front of him, I think that’s what caused it.”

“But he did start to talk about all of it and eventually met lots of people he used to serve with.

“He is very active, he was horse riding cross-country until the age of 75.”

Now the hero has been officially honoured with the Legion of Honour.

It was presented by French Army officer Colonel Antoine de Loustal at a ceremony at Colchester Town Hall.