A CARE company has joined a new campaign addressing the shortage of care workers in the town.

Jean Allen, who owns and runs Frinton-based Home Instead Senior Care, wants to raise awareness and banish prejudices about the caring sector.

She said there are 90,000 vacancies in the social care sector across the country, including Tendring.

She said the ageing population has created a huge requirement for care services in the district.

Home Instead, which specialises in care for older people in their own homes, is hoping to fill 50 jobs this year to keep pace with demand.

Mrs Allen said: “We’re really pleased to be launching this campaign as a genuine celebration of the wonderful work done by caregivers in our local area.

“There is so much misunderstanding about care-giving, so we thought it was about time to change that.”

People are being asked to share positive stories about the job on Twitter, using #youcancare as part of the national campaign.