MORE than 100 jobs will be up for grabs at Clacton Pier’s annual recruitment day later this month.

Pier boss Billy Ball says about 50 people are now employed all year round with a range of specific skills, such as carpenters, electricians, painters, marine experts and marketing staff.

At the height of the summer that figure will shoot up to about 200.

Mr Ball said ongoing investment in facilities and attractions means there are more positions available than ever before.

The event is being staged on Monday, January 29, from 10am to 6pm in the Boardwalk pub at the front of the pier.

“There will be a number of seasonal jobs for bar and kitchen staff, those working on the rides and in arcades, as cashiers and many more,” said Mr Ball.

“A very important part of our business is for us to grow our own staff. That means those that might start as seasonal employees, end up holding senior positions and they are traditionally some of our best employees.

“It is also interesting how many successful business people I speak to in the town whose first job was working on the pier.

“It’s a great place to start out and gain life experience, which stands anyone in good stead later on.”

Mr Ball said there are always full-time positions coming up and he is looking for a painter and decorator.

Tendring Council investment and growth boss Zoe Fairley said: “The tourism industry is definitely on the up in Tendring at the moment and Clacton is certainly benefiting from that upturn in fortunes.

“There has been a real renaissance on the town’s seafront and it is bringing in the visitors and is good for the local economy.”