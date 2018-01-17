FC CLACTON’S plan to move to a new purpose-built ground has been rejected by council planners.

More than 100 new homes would have been built in Rush Green Road as part of the application.

The plans, submitted by Brown and Meek Partners, would have seen FC Clacton move to a new facility on farmland opposite their existing Rush Green Bowl base, which has been the club’s home since moving from their Old Road site in 1987.

The proposals included junior and practice pitches for use by the club, the development of up to 100 houses and provision of 2.1 hectares of public open space.

There would also have been a car park with space for up to 100 vehicles.

Tendring Council said the landowner was prepared to gift the land to the football club provided the residential element was agreed, but the plans have been rejected by the council, which said the site is undeveloped and is part of the green gap which separates West Clacton and Jaywick Sands.

It said the development for the 100 homes would go against a number of policies and the development plan.

A spokesman said: “It is clear this proposal would have a negative impact on the existing quality of the landscape in a location where it is our aim to conserve the rural character and appearance of the area.”

The main pitch at the Rush Green Bowl is a former landfill site and is of poor quality.

The council spokesman said the authority did not dispute the condition of the pitches used by FC Clacton, but did not feel this was enough justification to allow housing to be built in the green gap.

He said the applicant also failed to provide details of relevant contributions towards education, public open space and affordable housing.

The proposal was opposed by Clacton Aero Club which had a number of concerns about safety being compromised and there were 18 other letters of objection covering a range of issues.

FC Clacton is the oldest senior football club in Clacton with 30 teams, almost 400 players and 75 volunteers.

The club wanted a new all-weather pitch and it would cost £50,000 more to provide at the Rush Green Bowl than at a new site.

FC Clacton declined to comment.