ELDERLY and vulnerable residents have been told two sheltered housing schemes are likely to be axed after a public consultation.

Tendring Council wants to shut both the Spendells housing scheme, in Walton, and Honeycroft, in Lawford.

It said both were built in the early Sixties and have proved to be unpopular for years because of their shared facilities and design.

The authority said residents have either moved already or are in the process of taking up new accommodation.

Head of housing Tim Clarke told a committee on Monday there had been no objections from residents to closing the sites.

“We had five responses from Honeycroft with no objections and all the residents have moved out and have secure tenancies at the new addresses they have moved to,” he said.

“In the case of Spendells, all seven of the remaining residents have asked to move and alternative accommodation has been identified for them.

“They have been allocated other accommodation with five going to Mead House, in Walton, and the rest to other places in the district.”

Spendells housing scheme in Walton

Mr Clarke said all residents are being given home loss payments as well as support to move and disturbance allowances.

A final decision on the future of the schemes will be made by the council’s cabinet meeting in the near future.

Housing boss Paul Honeywood said the ongoing and increasing loss of rental income could no longer be sustained by the council.

He added that both sites have proved to be unpopular for several years due to their shared facilities and design, and it was no longer economically viable for the housing to continue to be subsidised.

The estimated cost of future maintenance work at Honeycroft is more than £300,000 and at Spendells it is expected to be over £200,000 if they were to remain open.

Tendring Council launched a four-week consultation in November over the possible closure of both sites.

There were no objections from Lawford Parish Council over Honeycroft and Frinton and Walton Town Council has asked to be involved in discussions over the future of Spendells.

The potential closure only involves the main building at Honeycroft and not the bungalows which are all occupied.