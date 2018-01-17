A BUCKET-LOAD of snobbery and social climbing is played for laughs as the Bentley Green Players stage Keeping Up Appearances next week.

The flagship BBC comedy was penned by Roy Clarke and starred Patricia Routledge as the hapless Hyacinth Bucket - although she preferred to pronounce it Bouquet.

She is obsessed with proving her misguided sense of social superiority.

But her determined attempts to seek acceptance from her betters are repeatedly undermined by the very working-class roots Hyacinth (Donna Potter) is so desperate to hide.

Sisters Daisy (Jennie Moss) and Rose (Donna Morphew) are a bitter reminder of her humble background, while the slobbish Onslow (Robert Chitson) is a constant embarrassment.

The audience joins Emmett (Richard Upston) and sister Liz (Bev Adams), who live next door, as they try to put on their annual amateur dramatics production.

Their overbearing neighbour isn't even in the show ... but Hyacinth can't help but get involved.

Keeping Up Appearances is at Great Bentley village hall from January 24-27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £8 from the Deli in Great Bentley or from Peter Harry on 07503 153960 or peter@the-harrys.co.uk.