A COMMUNITY centre has raised thousands of pounds to get a life-saving defibrillator installed.

Philip Clark, chairman of Bockings Elm’s recently built Albert Edward Hall, has been campaigning for the vital piece of equipment after his now eight-year-old son, Kai, went into cardiac arrest when he was younger.

Kai was later diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy by doctors.

The community centre raised £1,500 through donations from residents and the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes.

The defibrillator is being installed outside the community centre and will be directly connected to the emergency services.

Philip said: “We’ve been in the community centre for about a year now.

“In 2011, my son suffered a cardiac arrest at home when he was three years old.

“CPR was given until emergency services arrived and they shocked his heart with a machine similar to the one outside the centre which saved his life.

“Kai now has an internal device attached to his heart.

“The reason the groups and residents raised money for this device is mainly to help save local residents’ lives.”

The purpose-built community centre is run entirely by local volunteers.

Philip added: “It means a lot to me.

“I just I want to let people know that we’re here.”

Nicola Wolford, who is a member of staff at Barclays Bank, nominated the centre as her work charity.

The bank matched what volunteers raised from a quiz night.

Nicola said she wanted to help the community because she lives opposite the Albert Edward Hall.

She told the Gazette: “It’s my community and I wanted to support it.”