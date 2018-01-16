THE countdown has begun for the Race for Life at Colchester’s Castle Park this summer.

Applications are open for the inspiring Cancer Research UK 5k, which is run in partnership with Tesco and helps to raise millions of pounds to aid the fight against cancer.

Organisers are calling on people to sign up as volunteers for the event in Colchester on Sunday, July 15 and is giving registrants 30 per cent off their registration fee until January 31.

Runners taking part in the Colchester event raised £41,967 last year and the total raised in Essex was £593,790.

Gill Burgess, Cancer Research UK’s Essex event manager, said: “January is the perfect time for women in Colchester to commit to getting a little more active in and taking on a new fitness challenge.

“For those who need some extra encouragement to get moving, Race for Life offers the ultimate motivation.

“By taking part and raising money, participants will be helping to fund vital cancer research and by joining like-minded ladies committed to the cause, we can unite against a disease that affects us all in some way.”

Last year, the charity was able to spend more than £49 million in East Anglia on leading scientific and clinical research.

Since the early Seventies, the cancer survival rate has nearly doubled as increased funding helps experts find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease.

Participants can run, jog or walk for the 5k course and are encourage to dress in pink, creating an impressive pink sea of runners.

Even if you are unable to join the race, passionate supporters are needed to join the volunteer team.

Mrs Burgess said: “Whatever time and skills you have to share, we’ve got the perfect role for you and there’s training available on the day.

“The atmosphere promises to be electric as people from all walks of life unite in the fight against cancer.

“We’re calling on spectators to get stuck in, cheer as loud as they can and help motivate our inspirational participants all the way to the finish line.”

To enter Race for Life today and for more details, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.