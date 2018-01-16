A ROBBER who sprayed a mystery liquid into a restaurant worker’s face before stealing his car is now sharing a cell with his estranged father.

Oliver Sheppard had sneaked into the kitchen of the Toby Carvery in Marine Parade West, Clacton, in the early hours of the morning.

When he came out into the restaurant, Sheppard was approached by the victim who asked him if he was all right.

Sheppard then squirted something at the victim’s face from a small purple bottle and demanded to know where the office was.

When he got there, he stole the victim’s jacket which contained his car keys and drove off in a Vauxhall Astra.

After a short chase, police caught up with the car which had crashed into a wall.

Sheppard was apprehended after an officer used a taser to stop him running away in the car park of the Brace of Pistols pub in Jaywick.

He then said: “So what, I robbed someone.”

Initially, it was feared the bottle had contained acid but the victim suffered no lasting injuries following the attack.

The 28-year old, who has a host of previous convictions for dishonesty, admitted robbery at a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He is not facing any motoring charges because two men got out of the car - both from the passenger side and it has not been proved who was driving.

Catherine Bradshaw, mitigating, said Sheppard had struggled with drink and drugs for a number of years but was no working on his relationship with his father in prison.

She said: “Midway through last year his mother was given a five year prison sentence.

“Both his parents are addicts and he doesn’t know if it is something he has inherited genetically.

“He has been drinking heavily since his late teens and dabbling in drugs for a similar amount of time.

“His father had not been on the scene for five years but rather incredibly he is serving on the same wing - they now share a cell - and he has restarted his relationship with his father.”

Miss Bradshaw said on the night of the incident in December, Sheppard was desperate for cash to feed his habit.

She added: “When things start going wrong for him he goes into self-destruct mode and he doesn’t care what happens to others.

“He is shocked at his own behaviour and knows he has a bad record but this is the first time he has used serious violence.”

In a letter handed to Judge Patricia Lynch QC, Sheppard, of Park Road, Clacton, vowed to work on his addictions while in prison.

She jailed him for three years and implored him to turn his life around.

Judge Lynch said: “In the current climate, the victim must have been quite terrified.

“It is all over the news about people squirting acid and people see the injuries caused as a result.

“Over and above that you took his jacket, his car keys and his car.

“You have been helped by the victim who says he suffered no injuries but is a serious crime.

“It seems there is a glimmer of self realisation but the only person who can stop you offending is you.

“I understand you have a difficult background but there are people in worse positions who manage to live law abiding lives.

“I really do hope this acts as a turning point.

“Do the sentence, and you will get help and supervision from the prison service when you leave custody.

“Make the most of it and turn yourself around.”