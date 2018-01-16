CLACTON has been named as the UK’s most affordable destination for a winter getaway.

Data from holiday home website HolidayLettings.co.uk, which is part of TripAdvisor, reveals Clacton is one of the best price holiday home spots in the country.

Rates for a two-bedroom rental in the town average £282 for a week-long stay between now and February.

Laurel Greatrix, spokesman for Holiday Lettings, said the data shows Clacton is a great destination for an affordable winter getaway.

She said: “Clacton’s coastal location makes it a great place to get away from it all on your winter holiday.

“Rentals in the area are affordable for the winter holidays, so travellers can enjoy a stay here without breaking the bank.

“Holiday demand is an advantage for homeowners too. Homeowners can capitalise on this opportunity and generate extra income by listing their homes with us.”

Great Yarmouth came second in the rankings.