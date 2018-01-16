A BRIDAL shop has moved to a new location and a bigger shop after expanding its business.

Lacey’s Bridal Boutique, which is owned by Sophie Green, was originally based in Rosemary Road, but has now moved to Clacton High Street after she saw a demand for bespoke wedding dresses in the area.

Sophie, 30, who employs shop assistants Chelsea Thompson and Jenni Nolan, said: “We’ve given the shop a full revamp and the reason we’ve expanded is because of the demand.

“We’ve had a lot more custom in and we’ve got bigger as a business because of that.

“Most of our brides, because of the relationship we have with them, get their husbands-to-be to come here to get their suits tailored.”

The new shop will provide separate dressing rooms for brides and prospective prom-goers and also offers an array of men’s tailoring.

“It’s a beautiful shop – we’re so excited and it’s something that we’ve done all ourselves,” added Sophie.

“Brides spend a lot of money on their dresses and we’re trying to provide a different service, providing help from the start right through to the finish on the bride’s wedding day.

“I just want to give an exciting service to my brides and their parties.”