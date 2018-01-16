A FORMER boxer has been found guilty of killing a man in a violent argument over drugs.

Lloyd Deacon, 27, of Parson’s Field, Dedham, denied killing Gary Bassett, after an argument about drugs in a Basildon alleyway.

Deacon lashed out, launching a kick at drug user Mr Bassett, who refused to share his crack cocaine.

The court had previously heard how Deacon had met with Mr Bassett and Melanie Williams in Basildon town centre.

Mr Bassett and Miss Williams had smoked crack cocaine together earlier that day and were hoping to meet a drug dealer to get more.

They met Deacon before heading to the alleyway to smoke a further supply of the Class A drug.

The jury heard last week how Deacon later approached the pair and asked for a portion of their crack cocaine, which he claimed to have paid for, but left when he was refused.

He then returned and launched the fatal attack.

He was found guilty of manslaughter at Chelmsford Crown Court today.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

