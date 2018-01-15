A PAEDOPHILE who amassed more than 4,000 photos and videos of child abuse has been spared an immediate jail sentence.

Steven Reeves, 52, was given a two-year suspended prison sentence after admitting a string of charges at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He admitted three counts of downloading an indecent photo of a child, possessing prohibited images of children and possessing extreme pornographic images.

Reeves downloaded the obscene images over a number of years at work at the BT Exchange in Holland Road, Clacton.

Police discovered the father-of-two’s horrifying collection at his home in Southcliff Park, Clacton, and inside a van and lockers he used for work.

Children’s charity the NSPCC said Reeves had been involved in a “vile trade”.

A spokesman said: “We must never forget that viewing indecent images is child abuse and Reeves has fuelled a vile trade that thrives off the untold suffering of vulnerable children who must receive support to recover.

“It is vital he completes a treatment programme to lessen the risk he poses to children in the future.

“With the right rehabilitation we can prevent offenders from abusing and help those who do harm children change their behaviour.”

The spokesman added: “The NSPCC is also calling on Government, law enforcement and internet providers to commit resources and expertise to prevent this sickening material being published online in the first place.”

Reeves was caught by police last July. He had admitted downloading and storing thousands of indecent images and videos of children.

One victim was as young as one year old.

There were also images of extreme bestiality.

The court heard Reeves was previously of good character.

He had lost his job and there was a chance he and his wife of 30 years would now lose the family home.

Reeves was also sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work and must go on a rehabilitation programme.