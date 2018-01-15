A WOMAN has been raped in St Osyth Cemetery.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the woman, who is aged in her 30s, was approached by a man in Jackson Road, Clacton, yesterday afternoon.

The victim was taken to his car where a further two men were waiting.

She was then driven four miles to the cemetery, in Clay Lane, where she was attacked sometime between 3pm and 4pm.

Specially trained officers are continuing to support the victim and forensic examination work is being carried out at the cemetery.

Det Insp Greg Wood, of Essex Police’s Public Protection Investigation Unit, said: “We are continuing to make extensive enquiries into this serious offence, including house to house enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage.

“We are currently treating this as an isolated incident but we understand the community will be concerned and we have increased our patrols in Jackson Road and the Clay Lane areas as a result.

“We urge anyone with information, was in the vicinity or driving with dashcam footage between 2.30pm and 5pm, or has CCTV to contact the Adult Sexual Assault Investigation Team on 101 quoting incident 731 of January 15 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”