AN INITIATIVE to help vulnerable people who need extra warm clothes throughout the colder months is coming to Tendring.

Tendring Community Clothing, based in Old Road, is hosting a Winter Warmer so members of the community can pick up warm clothes, bedding and any other items they need for free.

The initiative is being hosted by the Citizens Advice Bureau and volunteers who will be working in the shop.

Clare Munday, who is organising the event this year, said: “We welcome donations to the shop all the time and we set aside things for the Winter Warmers.

“The initiative is run from the shop by volunteers who suffer with mental health issues and they run and take ownership of the shop.

“Anyone from the community is welcome to come and select items of clothing and other goods for free.

Winter Warmers has helped about 500 people since it started three years ago.

Clare said: “We get people from right across the board using the shop.

“That could be families, single people, couples or elderly people.”

Anyone can visit the Winter Warmer shop from 10am to 3pm from January 23-26 on a no-questions-asked basis.

For more information, contact the Citizens Advice Bureau on 01255 377080.