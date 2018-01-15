A Conservative member of the House of Lords has used the C-word in Parliament in a bid to show how social media abuse is putting people off getting involved in elected public life.

Baroness Anne Jenkin - who is married to Harwich and North Essex MP Bernard Jenkin - was speaking during a debate on social media.

During her speech, she pointed to research which shows Tory parliamentary candidates - especially women - are more likely to receive abuse than any of their counterparts from other parties.

The Baroness, who co-founded Women2Win - set up in 2005 to get more Conservative women into parliament - said: "This is worrying.

“It is hard enough to get women to stand for public office, and all barriers need to be addressed.

"If they are not we will be left with a political culture that does not reflect the society it should represent, with serious implications for our democracy.”

The peer went on to give a "real example", adding: “During the election campaign in June, the Ealing Central and Acton Conservative candidate was met daily outside her home by a large group of Momentum and Labour activists yelling at her, and I quote, and please my Lords forgive the unparliamentary language, and block your ears if you are sensitive or easily offended, ‘f**king Tory c**t’.

“My Lords, this young woman has a young child.

"How can this be acceptable and how does this not deter other mothers from stepping up.”

It is understood to be the first time the C-word has been used in the Lords.