A MAN has been left shaken following a terrifying knifepoint robbery in Clacton.

The victim, who is aged in his 30s, was robbed of his mobile telephone by two men in Skelmersdale Road.

He was threatened with a knife during the incident, which happened at about 9.40pm on Sunday, January 7.

A spokesman for Essex Police said “The victim was on Skelmersdale Road when two men approached him and threatened him with a knife.

“The victim handed over his Samsung mobile phone and the suspects left in the direction of Clacton railway station.

“The victim was unhurt but understandably shaken.”

The man who had the knife was described by the victim as a white, in his early to mid-20s, around 5ft 9ins tall and of an average build.

He was wearing a black hooded top, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Witnesses or anyone in the area who has been asked if they would like to buy a Samsung mobile phone and are suspicious of where it has come from, are asked to contact PC Emily Chapman at Clacton police station on 101 quoting reference 42/3276/18.

Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.