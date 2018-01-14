A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in the early hours of the morning in Clacton.

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the incident, which took place in Burstall Close at around 4.30am on Tuesday, January 9.

The man, who is from Clacton, was arrested in Tyler Way, Brentwood, on Friday.

He has been released on bail until Friday, February 9, pending further enquiries.

Police received reports that a woman, aged in her 30s, was attacked by a man who had approached her and asked for directions.

Following extensive enquiries, specialist officers from Essex Police are now investigating the attack as rape.

The victim is being supported by the police.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact ASAIT on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.