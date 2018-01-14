A man was assaulted before being robbed of his phone in an unprovoked attack.

Essex Police are hunting the two men pictured who also forced their way into a nearby house after the attack.

The assault victim, a man in his 50s, was on Coppins Road, Clacton, at around 6pm on Thursday, December 28, when two men approached and punched him.

The man was forced to the floor and had his mobile phone was taken.

Whilst the victim was being held down by one of the men, the second man forced entry into a nearby house and took a number of items from inside.

The two men then ran off towards the St. Osyth Road and the Cloes Lane junction.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the identities of these two men are asked to call DC Luke Howard at Clacton police station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.