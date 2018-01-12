STAFF have been commended for their outstanding efforts over the past year at a glittering awards ceremony.

Tendring Stars, which recognises staff at Tendring Council, was held at Clacton's Princes Theatre for employees across a number of services to pick up accolades for their hard work.

The awards, now in their third year, saw chief executive Ian Davidson praise everyone who had been nominated, commended or won an award.

He said: "I am always touched and proud at this event to learn more about the exemplary work and dedication of our staff.

"These awards highlight just a small amount of the outstanding work that goes on frontline and behind the scenes."

Tendring Council leader Neil Stock congratulated all who had been recognised - as well as those who had not won awards this year.

“We are really fortunate to have so many stars among our staff and I am delighted they are recognised for their on-going efforts to deliver the priorities of the Council,” he added. “I know they will be striving to achieve even more for our residents, businesses and visitors in 2018 and beyond.”

The awards were presented by Tendring Council chairman Mark Platt, deputy leader Carlo Guglielmi, cabinet member for health and education Lynda McWilliams and chairman of human resources Ricky Callender.

Tendring Stars Awards went to:

Young Achiever, Bradley Forsyth, runner-up, Ryan Jenkins.

Volunteer of the Year, Tim Sutton; runner-up, Peter Perry.

Community Impact, Careline Team; runner-up, Seafront Gardens Ladies Group.

Innovation , IT Team; runner-up, Revenues and Benefits. Unsung Hero, John French; runner-up, Luke Rosier.

Team of the Year, Airshow Team; runner-up, Customer and Support Team.

Chief Executive’s Award, Katie Sullivan; runner-up, Angie Smith.

Employee of the Year, Susanne Ennos; runner-up Amy Henshaw.

Long Service Awards were presented to Sean Lancaster, Ian Gunfield, Kristoffer Loud, Jenny Haggis, Debbie West, Jayne Munson and Patricia Henshaw for more than 30 years service.

Jim Peacock received an award for more than 35 years service, Adrian West and Peter Mann for more than 45 years and Peter Perry for 49 years, four months.