UP to £3,000 is up for grabs as carnival bosses in Clacton launch a search for their charity of the year.

Organisers are looking for a local charity which needs between £2,000 and £3,000 for a project which will benefit the community.

Last year a cheque for £2,500 from donations at the carnival parade was presented to the Hospital Hopper bus service.

Previous charities have included Tendring Scouts, Cadows, the Friends of the West Cliff Theatre, RNLI and Clacton maternity unit.

For details of how to apply, visit clactoncarnival.org or write to Pat Stannard, 55 Crown Road, Clacton, CO15 1AU.