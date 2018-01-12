Emergency services at scene

Two casualties released from wreckage

Three injured in two-car smash

A TWO-vehicle smash has blocked the A133 in both directions at Great Bentley this afternoon.

The accident is reported to have happened outside Frinton Gate Motors near the junction with Shair Lane today at 1.20pm.

Emergency services including the police, fire brigade and ambulance are at the scene.

Two casualties have been cut from the wreckage and are being treated by paramedics.

A brigade spokesman said: "Firefighters were called to assist at the scene of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

"Three people were injured as a result of the collision - two of which needed to be released from their vehicles by firefighters.

"Firefighters worked with paramedics to help release the two casualties. The casualties were released at 2.40pm."

Delays are reported on all approaches.