A DRINK driver who was spotted making sparks fly by driving without tyres was found to be double the legal limit.

Sarah Fulcher, 48, was driving along Colne Bank Avenue, in Colchester, on October 11, when police officers noticed the Lexus she was driving had no tyres on the near-side of the car.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard the mother-of-three was driving on the rims of the wheels.

Lesla Small, prosecuting, said: “Officers followed behind Mrs Fulcher, activated the blue lights and she did indeed stop.

"Officers noted she appeared to be intoxicated.”

A breath test at the roadside recorded 103mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

Ms Small added: “A second breath test was conducted at the station but because of an error with the machine a blood test was carried out.

“The lowest reading showed 195mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.” The limit is 80mg.

Fulcher, of Frinton Road, Kirby Cross, told the court she was a stay at home mum and her husband runs Lilley’s Bakery in Walton.

Magistrates ordered her to pay £569 in fines and court costs and she was disqualified from driving for 22 months.