THERE are tribute bands galore heading to Clacton’s Princes Theatre for the new winter season.

From Cilla and Adele to Neil Diamond and the Dubliners, there is no shortage of copycat crooners to entertain fans of all ages.

Bob Drury and his band are back with a new show celebrating the life and music of the legend that is Neil Diamond.

From unknown New York songwriter to international mega-star, the show charts a staggering music career spanning five decades with hits such as America, Cracklin’ Rosie, Forever In Blue Jeans, Love On The Rocks and Sweet Caroline.

Cilla and the Shades of the Sixties is a stunning review of that decade.

It stars Victoria Jones as Cilla, singing hits such as You’re My World and Anyone Who Had A Heart.

The Shades trio swing through a decade of hits by Cilla’s musicbiz friends and co-stars, such as I Only Want To Be With You and River Deep Mountain High.

Katie Markham stars as Adele in Someone Like You – The Adele Songbook, recreating the magic of the pop diva’s three record-breaking albums and includes the smash hits Chasing Pavements, Make You Feel My Love, Set Fire To The Rain, Someone Like You, Hello, Rolling In The Deep and Skyfall. Seven Drunken Nights – The Story Of The Dubliners is packed with the Irish band’s finest music, including The Wild Rover, Finnegan’s Wake and Raglan Road.

Some Guys Have All The Luck tells the Rod Stewart story from street busker to international superstar.

Walk Like A Man is billed as the “ultimate tribute” to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, pumping out hits such as Big Girls Don’t Cry, Sherry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and many more.

Money For Nothing is hailed as Europe’s number one Dire Straits show. Legendary hits such as Romeo and Juliet, Sultans of Swing, Private Investigations, Walk Of Life and Brothers In Arms treat audiences to Mark Knopfler’s instantly recognisable riffs and soaring guitar solos.

For dates and ticket prices of all shows, visit princestheatre.co.uk.