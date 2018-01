ALMOST 20 old garages will be bulldozed to make way for a new sports facility in Walton.

Tendring Council has given the green light to demolish 18 garages at Grove Flats, in Grove Avenue, and replace them with a multi-use games area.

There were no objections to the scheme, which was backed by the town council.

The games area will be floodlit until 9pm.

Five new garages and extra parking spaces will also be created.