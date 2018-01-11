AN elderly man who was airlifted to hospital after a village crash has died.

The man, in his seventies, was driving a grey Ford car on Station Road in Bradfield on December 29 when he mounted the kerb and hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman in her forties, was treated for her injuries but none were life-changing or life- threatening.

But the driver was flown to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital in a critical condition.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “A man in his seventies was flown to hospital in a life-threatening condition but, sadly, he died.

“Our Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating and inquiries are on-going.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Jonathan McDonald at Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101.