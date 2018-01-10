JUST when you thought the dust had settled after the festive season, panto bursts back on to the stage with Puss In Boots.

Clacton Musical Theatre Society is staging the traditional family show at the West Cliff Theatre next week.

Audiences can join Tom and his pals as they set off on an action-packed adventure to rescue Jill from the clutches of evil giant Baron Blackheart.

The show stars Peter Norfolk as Dame Dora Dumpling, Sarah Elli as Jill, Claire Townley as Tom, Steve Salmon as Baron Blackheart and Phoebe Collinson and Nicola Heap as his henchmen Biff and Bash.

Natalie Stock, who plays Puss, said: "We held auditions in September and started rehearsing twice a week straight away.

"We've just had a full run through and it all went really well.

"The dance numbers look great, there is really fun music and songs that people will know - it's coming together really well."

The panto is packed with hit songs from Queen and Olly Murs to The Lion King and Moana, and brimming with colourful characters.

Natalie said: "Tom and Puss go on a mission to save Jill from the evil clutches of Baron Blackheart with the help of Dame Dora Dumpling and Wally with hilarious consequences.

"It's going to be a really fun show and the society is really excited about presenting it.

"There is lots of audience interaction, with adult humour for the adults and slapstick for the children.

"And there's a community song where everyone gets involved."

Puss In Boots is directed by Sam McCarthy and choreographed by Ashleigh Masters.

It runs from January 25-28. Evening performances are at 7.30pm from Thursday to Saturday, with 2.30pm matinees on the Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are £10 from the box office on 01255 433344.