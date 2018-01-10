A MAKESHIFT camp used by the homeless on a beach is set to be removed after complaints from residents.

A number of homeless people have camped on Jaywick beach since the summer.

Tendring Council is now taking action in a bid to resolve the problem.

Owners of the tents have been informed of the situation by the council and have been put in alternative accommodation.

Two people are in council-provided temporary accommodation and the third is staying with a friend.

Leisure and tourism boss Mick Skeels said the council had spoken to the occupants of the tents several times after complaints were made to the Jaywick Neighbourhood Team by members of the public.

He said: “Officers have tried to work with those living on the beach over the past few months to find them somewhere to live.

“They have now all left the tents. One tent has gone and two remain.

“Enforcement notices were served last Thursday giving one week for the items to be removed and officers will be returning this week to check on the situation.

“The owners have been advised they need to collect anything they want to keep before it is taken away,”

Tendring Council says its officers will remove any rubbish which has been left on the beach around the campsite and dispose of it.