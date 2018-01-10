A PACKED programme of entertainment will help banish the winter blues at Clacton theatres.

A whole host of shows is coming to town after the festive fun finally dies down.

Strictly’s Kristina Rihanoff kicks off the action at the West Cliff on February 2 with Dance To The Music – a journey of dance from the Twenties to the present day.

She teams up with her former pro dance partner and fellow Strictly star Robin Windsor, and Oksana Platero who partnered Judge Rinder in Series 14 of the show.

Crossover quartet the Opera Boys return on February 3 to perform operatic arias and classical favourites such as Nessun Dorma alongside showstoppers from Les Miserables and Phantom of the Opera right through to Jersey Boys.

The show also features brand new classical arrangements of modern day pop hits.

Joe Brown returns on February 9 for a solo show, and he is followed by Michael King’s On Tour With Elvis Show on February 10.

The award-winning West Cliff Youth Theatre present Footloose The Musical from February 15-17.

Then there’s a feast of the best in country music and rock ‘n’ roll with Forever in Blue Jeans on February 23, featuring songs from Patsy Cline, Garth Brooks, Elvis Presley, Billy Ray Cyrus, the Mavericks, Tammy Wynette, the Carpenters and Carol King as well as hits from the great western musicals such as Oklahoma and Paint Your Wagon.

The Bohemians bring February to a close at the West Cliff as they celebrate turning 21 with their Queen tribute show.

Over at the Princes Theatre there is high-octane swing and dance on February 9 with the Jive Aces, whose live show includes classics such as When You’re Smiling, Mack The Knife and Sing, Sing, Sing, as well as originals such as La Dolce Vita taken from their albums.

They were one of the highlights at the 2015 Glastonbury Festival and wowed judges with their show-stopping version of I Wanna Be Like You when they appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, with huge TV audiences watching their performances.

For full programme details, visit princestheatre.co.uk and westcliffclacton.co.uk.