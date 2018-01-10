A GROUP of Year Ten pupils have been invited to a medical conference to recognise their academic achievements.

Students from Clacton Coastal Academy were invited to the event at Anglia Ruskin University, Chelmsford.

As part of the two-day event pupils were given an insight into careers in healthcare and medicine.

They also got the chance given the opportunity to develop more practical clinical skills, giving them a hands-on experience of life as a medic.

The School spokesman events and community manager Lynda Baksh said: “All students were engaged throughout both of the days, and it was truly inspiring to see our young people so full of enthusiasm and aspiring to achieve great things for their future.”