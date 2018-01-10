A CHARITY which aims to get homeless people off the street and into education has received a cash boost.

Working Action Group, based in Clacton, has won the Asda Green Coin Scheme and will be presented with a cheque of £500.

The charity will use the much-needed cash to fund its homeless bus, which is designed to get rough sleepers off the streets and on to support schemes.

Charity boss Juliet Ryan said she got the idea to apply for the cash when taking rough sleepers to Asda for a hot meal where she got chatting to members of staff about the scheme.

The Green Coin Scheme funds local charities by giving shoppers a green coin at the till which they can use to vote for a cause they would like to support the most.

Juliet said: “We came in first place and we’re really, really happy that we got the cash.

“The money will go towards the homeless bus and our plan was to get that all up and running.”

She said: “£500 is a substantial amount for us to get for a community business and we’re really happy with that.

“We’ve done really quite well and I really can’t wait to get everything up and running.”

Anyone who would like to get involved with the Working Action Group project can contact Juliet on 0345 055 9859.