NINE new homes for elderly residents look set to be built on part of a car park site in Great Clacton.

Castlepride wants to provide the almshouse-style two-bedroom properties on the land off Ravensdale.

The empty site, which is currently empty, has been cut off from the remaining Ravensdale car park since a supermarket closed some years ago.

Planners approved the application despite receiving two letters of objection to the plans, which fall in the village’s conservation area and are close to the Grade II listed St John’s Church.

The properties will be for residents aged over 60 only. As part of the conditions for approval the age of residents living in the properties will be limited to over 60.