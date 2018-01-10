A healthcare provider has won a ten-year contract to continue running three GP practices in Tendring.

Clacton-based Anglian Community Enterprise (Ace) has been awarded the contract, which starts in April, by North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group.

It includes Frinton Road surgery, in Holland-on-Sea, Epping Close surgery, in Clacton, and Green Elms surgery, in Jaywick.

Ace also runs the Caradoc surgery, in Frinton, under another contract that runs until 2025, and covers 22,750 patients in the district.

David Harrison, chairman of Ace, said: “This is seriously good news for Ace, but it’s even better news for the people served by the three GP practices subject to this tender.

“The award of a ten-year contract by the CCG demonstrates enormous faith in Ace’s capabilities.

“It also removes uncertainties for our primary care workforce and the people we and they serve.

“With these firm foundations now in place, we can work to strengthen the services provided by our GPs and our wider team of primary care clinicians.

“We can also look to maximise linkages between our primary care and community services workforce, so that, together, they can provide a high-quality and joined-up service for local residents.”

Sam Hepplewhite, chief officer at the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group, said the contract was awarded after a rigorous tendering process, adding: “I am extremely confident we have selected the best organisation to supply these services to local people in Clacton for the following ten years.

“They also displayed a sound knowledge of healthcare provision within the area and experience of working with health and social care professionals to offer joined-up services.

“We look forward to working with them to deliver services from these three practices.”

Patients at the Frinton Road Medical Centre had been left angry are being forced to queue outside in the cold before it opened in a desperate bid to get a doctor’s appointment because they were unable to get through to reception staff on the telephone But all four surgeries are now piloting a new telephone system called Care Navigation, which means patients will no longer need to queue up, from January 10.

The system, designed by doctors and other clinical staff, is aimed to ensure patients are supported to get the right service they need with minimal delay.

Jayne Hiley, director of operations at ACE, said: “Too many people can’t see a doctor when they really need to and too much of each doctor’s time is spent seeing patients who could be seen equally well by another service or professional.

“Care Navigation will support us to ensure that patients see the right professional first time and we are confident this will result in a much improved service for our patients and eliminate the queuing at surgery opening times, which has become an increasing cause for concern of late.”