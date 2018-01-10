PLANS for a second bio gas plant at a farm in Elmstead Market have been given the green light, despite objections from parish councillors.

The scheme includes an anaerobic digester at Allens Farm, in Tye Road.

The parish council objected because it is against organic waste being imported to the site, but Tendring Council said the impact on the area “would not be significantly detrimental”.

It said: “The raw material for the digester is an energy crop, most of which will be grown on the farm itself and includes maize silage and vegetable waste.”

The rest will be come from within a 20-mile radius of the farm.

The bio gas created will be fed into a generator to produce electricity for the national grid.

The parish council was also concerned about the impact of the vehicles on Tye Road, although traffic movements will be restricted.